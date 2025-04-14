Portrush and Portstewart fundraisers collect a staggering £150,000 in one year for RNLI
Deputy Mayor Cllr Tanya Stirling welcomed members of the committee to a special reception in Cloonavin.
The committee have been active for many years, organising and supporting numerous local events in aid of the Portrush Lifeboat. These include iconic events such as the Duck Dive, Portrush Raft Race and the NI International Air Show, which attract large numbers of spectators and participants.
The team have successfully led RNLI fundraisers across the North and South of Ireland, and last year alone, raised nearly £150,000 thanks to the generosity of residents and visitors to Portrush and Portstewart.
The Deputy Mayor said: “The importance of the RNLI within our coastal communities cannot be overstated, and it is with thanks to volunteers that they can continue to save lives at sea.”
Bob Milton, Committee Chair said: “Achieving this level of support each year requires a tremendous team effort, and we are fortunate to have a dedicated group of volunteers who give their time to run fundraising events, work in the RNLI shop, and participate in street collections.”
Bob also highlighted the contributions of former Chairman, John Martin, and his partner Maggie saying: “John led as Chair for five years, and through his outstanding leadership and dedication, he ensured that the Portrush and Portstewart RNLI remained the top fundraising region in Northern Ireland. John also served as the shop manager, playing a vital role in the fundraising efforts.”
