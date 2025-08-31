A popular annual car event which draws hundreds of Mini enthusiasts to the north coast from all over Northern Ireland and further afield has been cancelled.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Causeway Coast Mini Club’s weekend of festivities had been due to finish on Sunday with a super static show at West Bay car park in Portrush, celebrating 66 years of the Mini.

"This amazing site will give a fantastic view of the Atlantic and is a perfect backdrop to the biggest Mini/MINI show in the country. Trade stands, auto jumble and family entertainment will add to the fun of the day,” the club had said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The static show will come to a close with a presentation of prizes donated by JKC Mini and the day will conclude with the Morelli's Italian Ice-Cream Job Road Run!”

The spectacular sight of Minis galore in Portrush on previous years.

However, in a social media post on Saturday night, the organisers announced the highly-anticipated event had been cancelled.

“Tomorrow’s Mini 66 event in Portrush, with regret, has had to be cancelled in its entirety due to the expected weather conditions late morning and on into the afternoon,” a club spokesperson said.

"Wind speeds of up to 50mph and 90% chance of rainfall has forced this decision on us and we, as a club, don’t wish to see anyone injured or their pride and joy accidentally damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene at the Causeway Coast Mini Club Show held in Portrush in 2024. Picture: National World

"Please accept our apologies and we understand people’s frustration. We still have the use of the car park so if anyone wants to attend and have a more social meeting they can do so.

"This decision was taken in conjunction with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.”

The last minute news was met with disappointment but understanding by Mini enthusiasts who had been looking forward to the spectacular event.

"Shame! Had the Mini all polished up and ready to go! But these things happen, hopefully it can be rescheduled to a date in the near future,” said one person.

Another added: “So sorry to hear about the cancellation, it’s the highlight to the end of Summer holidays for us.”