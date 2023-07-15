Outfits from all over Northern Ireland are taking part in the event, the 41st annual parade of Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band.
With many visitors currently staying in the north coast area, the organisers of tonight’s band are expecting a big turnout.
A spokesperson for Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band said: “There are some great bands on show tonight and bands from every corner of the country.
"We would ask all bands travelling to Portrush that you give yourself plenty of time when traveling down because the traffic can be quite slow at times just to prevent yourselves from being late.
"As always our marquee will be open out the back of the orange hall for drinks and a disco.
"Hopefully the weather can stay calm for us and we look forward to seeing you all later.”
What time does the parade start and what route will it take?
The parade begins at 8.15pm at the fire station car park and takes the following route:
- Sandhill Drive
- Eglinton Street
- Kerr Street
- Upper Main Street
- Lower Main Street
- Causway Street
- Victoria Street
- Dunluce Avenue
- Sandhill drive
- fire station carpark
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, around 50 bands are due to join the parade, including:
- Maghera Sons of William
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Derryloan Boyne Defenders Flute Band
- Drumaheagles Flute Band
- Ballynahinch Flute Band
- Red Hand Defenders Newtownstewart
- Dunaghy
- Castledawson First Flute Band
- Articlave Flute Band
- Steeple Defenders
- Pride of Ballyinran
- Benvarden Flute Band
- Milltown Accordion Band
- Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster
- Ulster Protestant Boys
- Eden Defenders Flute Band
- Pride of the Maine
- Pride of the Orange Ballynarrig Flute Ban
- Ballyquin Flute Band Limavady
- Lisburn Young Defenders
- Edenmore Flute Band
- Star of the Roe
- Tullaghans Sons of Liberty
- Drumnacross Flute Band
- Dervock Young Defenders Flute Band
- Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band
- Kingsmill Flute Band
- Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band
- Drumnaglough Flute Band
- Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band
- Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Young Cloughfern Conquerors Flute Band
- Castlederg Old Boys Flute Band
- Dunamoney Flute Band
- Glendermott Valley Flute Band
- Burntollet Flute Band
- Pride of the Bann
- Blair Memorial
- Eastbank Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Randalstown Sons of Ulster
- Curley Orange Defenders Flute Band
- Gertrude Star
- Maghera Star of Down
- Cormeen Rising Sons
- Ballycraigy Flute Band
- Monaghan Fife and Drum
- East Belfast Protestant Boys
- Kells Sons of William
- Freeman Memorial Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalist Flute Band
- Sgt White Memorial
The host band has issued an appeal to remind everyone attending tonight’s parade of potential traffic delays and have asked all bands to give themselves plenty of time when coming to Portrush to avoid the congestion.
“We also ask that everyone please respect the residents of Portrush and not to be parking in private parking areas or in front of driveways. The public toilets will also be open at the top of the fire station car park so if you need the toilet please use them,” a spokesperson for Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band said.