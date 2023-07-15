An estimated 50 bands are due to take part in a big parade in Portrush this evening (Saturday, July 15).

Outfits from all over Northern Ireland are taking part in the event, the 41st annual parade of Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band.

With many visitors currently staying in the north coast area, the organisers of tonight’s band are expecting a big turnout.

A spokesperson for Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band said: “There are some great bands on show tonight and bands from every corner of the country.

Bands from all over Northern Ireland are due to take part in Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band's annual parade. Picture: Tony Hendron.

"We would ask all bands travelling to Portrush that you give yourself plenty of time when traveling down because the traffic can be quite slow at times just to prevent yourselves from being late.

"As always our marquee will be open out the back of the orange hall for drinks and a disco.

"Hopefully the weather can stay calm for us and we look forward to seeing you all later.”

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

The parade begins at 8.15pm at the fire station car park and takes the following route:

Sandhill Drive

Eglinton Street

Kerr Street

Upper Main Street

Lower Main Street

Causway Street

Victoria Street

Dunluce Avenue

Sandhill drive

fire station carpark

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, around 50 bands are due to join the parade, including:

Maghera Sons of William

Dunloy Accordion Band

Derryloan Boyne Defenders Flute Band

Drumaheagles Flute Band

Ballynahinch Flute Band

Red Hand Defenders Newtownstewart

Dunaghy

Castledawson First Flute Band

Articlave Flute Band

Steeple Defenders

Pride of Ballyinran

Benvarden Flute Band

Milltown Accordion Band

Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster

Ulster Protestant Boys

Eden Defenders Flute Band

Pride of the Maine

Pride of the Orange Ballynarrig Flute Ban

Ballyquin Flute Band Limavady

Lisburn Young Defenders

Edenmore Flute Band

Star of the Roe

Tullaghans Sons of Liberty

Drumnacross Flute Band

Dervock Young Defenders Flute Band

Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band

Kingsmill Flute Band

Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band

Drumnaglough Flute Band

Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band

Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band

Young Cloughfern Conquerors Flute Band

Castlederg Old Boys Flute Band

Dunamoney Flute Band

Glendermott Valley Flute Band

Burntollet Flute Band

Pride of the Bann

Blair Memorial

Eastbank Protestant Boys Flute Band

Randalstown Sons of Ulster

Curley Orange Defenders Flute Band

Gertrude Star

Maghera Star of Down

Cormeen Rising Sons

Ballycraigy Flute Band

Monaghan Fife and Drum

East Belfast Protestant Boys

Kells Sons of William

Freeman Memorial Flute Band

Castlederg Young Loyalist Flute Band

Sgt White Memorial

The host band has issued an appeal to remind everyone attending tonight’s parade of potential traffic delays and have asked all bands to give themselves plenty of time when coming to Portrush to avoid the congestion.

