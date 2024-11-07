Portrush Santa Splash is back - celebrating and supporting the 200th anniversary of the RNLI

Get ready to dive into the festive spirit as the much-anticipated Portrush Santa Splash returns this year to a new location on West Strand!

This year's event is particularly special as the Santa Splash will proudly commemorate and support the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Organiser Stephen McConnell said: "We're thrilled to bring back Santa Splash! It's a fantastic way to celebrate the holiday season while supporting a cause that is close to our hearts.

"The RNLI has been a lifeline for countless individuals and families over the past two centuries, and we want to honour their incredible dedication and service."

Join the Santa Splash-ers on December 22, registration from 12 noon on Kerr Street Green with Santa Splash scheduled for 1:30pm. This exhilarating splash will be followed as always by a fantastic prize raffle at Portrush Yacht Club, where attendees can win exciting prizes while enjoying festive refreshments.

Stephen McConnell said: “This year, we're inviting the entire community to join us in supporting the RNLI. Proceeds from the event will go directly to this vital organisation, ensuring they can continue their lifesaving work on our coasts.

"Let's make this Christmas celebration one to remember – gather your friends, family, and fellow Santas, and come together to support a worthy cause while enjoying a day of fun and festivities.”

For more information, please contact Karl Simmonds at Portrush Yacht Club. Email: [email protected]

“Join us as we make waves for a good cause and celebrate the spirit of Christmas together!” added Stephen.

