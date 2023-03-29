A Portrush teenager has been appointed to the role of His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for the County Borough of Londonderry.

Sarah Kane, a highly focused and accomplished Cadet Corporal with the Limavady Detachment Army Cadet Force, is one of twelve Lord Lieutenants’ Cadets appointed across Northern Ireland and honoured at a special ceremony at Hillsborough Castle.

The year-long post is largely ceremonial and Sarah can expect a busy year ahead as she accompanies Mrs Alison Millar, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Londonderry, on major civic occasions. In recognition of her appointment, Sarah will be entitled to wear a special insignia on her cadet uniform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Citation which accompanies Sarah’s appointment praises the 17-year-old student of Dominican College in Portstewart, for ‘unwavering determination and positive attitude which have proved infectious’.

Sarah is pictured in formal setting of The Throne Room at Hillsborough Castle, receiving her accolade from Mrs Alison Millar, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Londonderry.

The Citation adds: ‘Cadet Corporal Kane has developed from a quiet shy Cadet into an extremely confident and polite individual who, through hard work and a determination to perform well in all things, has become an excellent communicator who speaks confidently and clearly’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah is also commended for excelling in First Aid and Military Skills competitions and for encouraging others to do well. Her Citation concludes: ‘Sarah is always immaculately turned out, has a pleasant and approachable manner … an inspiration to her peers …. And well respected by the adult instructors. She has a drive for success and a selfless spirit of service and loyalty towards her education, community and the Army Cadet Force.’