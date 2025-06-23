The East Strand car park in Portrush is closed until the end of July in order to facilitate the media centre for the 153rd Open golf championship.

The full closure of the car park which has more than 600 spaces began on Sunday (June 22) prompting discussions on social media platforms about the reason for the closure.

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “East Strand car park is currently closed to the public to facilitate the Media Compound for the 153rd Open. The full closure commenced on Sunday 22nd June 2025.

"The car park will reopen in two sections, with the first section reopening on Wednesday 30th July, with the entire car park set to reopen on Sunday 3rd August.”

The 153rd Open comes to Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 13 – 20 with the organisers, the R&A, expecting 278,000 spectators – the largest Open Championship ever held outside of St Andrews.