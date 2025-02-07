Portrush's Victoria to spearhead Northern Ireland region of Angela Rippon's Let's Dance initiative

Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Rippon has given her backing to a Northern Ireland-wide initiative to get all ages and abilities dancing being run by a Portrush woman.

80-year-old Angela Rippon, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing with Kai Widdrington and is a champion of dance for all ages, founded the Let’s Dance project which will be rolled out for NI by Victoria Lagan of VLDD Studio on the north coast.

In a video message, the TV broadcaster said: “On March 2, which we’ve made National Dance Day, 60,000 plus dance teachers are going to be opening their doors to the public to say ‘come and see what dance is all about and what we can do to hep you get fit, to keep you fit throughout your life’.”

Having met Victoria, Angela said she was thrilled that Northern Ireland will be participating in the project.

Victoria Lagan of VLDD Studio who will co-ordinate the NI section of Angela Rippon's dance campaign. Credit NI World

Dance studios from all over Northern Ireland wil descend on Portrush on March 2 for an extravaganza of dance for everyone.

Keep an eye on the VLDD Studio Facebook page for more details and remember...keep dancing!

