Portrush's Victoria to spearhead Northern Ireland region of Angela Rippon's Let's Dance initiative
80-year-old Angela Rippon, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing with Kai Widdrington and is a champion of dance for all ages, founded the Let’s Dance project which will be rolled out for NI by Victoria Lagan of VLDD Studio on the north coast.
In a video message, the TV broadcaster said: “On March 2, which we’ve made National Dance Day, 60,000 plus dance teachers are going to be opening their doors to the public to say ‘come and see what dance is all about and what we can do to hep you get fit, to keep you fit throughout your life’.”
Having met Victoria, Angela said she was thrilled that Northern Ireland will be participating in the project.
Dance studios from all over Northern Ireland wil descend on Portrush on March 2 for an extravaganza of dance for everyone.