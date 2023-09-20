Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has issued a warning to residents following the discovery of ‘Poisonous Parsnip’ on Ballygally Beach.

Posting on social media today (Wednesday, September 20), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “There has been a report concerning the presence of Hemlock Water Dropwort, also known as Poisonous Parsnip, along our coastline.

"A concerned member of the public has recently spotted this potentially dangerous plant on Ballygally Beach.

The Poisonous Parsnip has been spotted on Ballygally Beach. (Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council).

“Please exercise caution when walking along any beach, especially after a storm, as this can increase the chances of it being washed up. The roots of this plant can be lethal if ingested.”