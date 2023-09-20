Register
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has issued a warning to residents following the discovery of ‘Poisonous Parsnip’ on Ballygally Beach.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
Posting on social media today (Wednesday, September 20), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “There has been a report concerning the presence of Hemlock Water Dropwort, also known as Poisonous Parsnip, along our coastline.

"A concerned member of the public has recently spotted this potentially dangerous plant on Ballygally Beach.

The Poisonous Parsnip has been spotted on Ballygally Beach. (Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council).The Poisonous Parsnip has been spotted on Ballygally Beach. (Pic: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council).
“Please exercise caution when walking along any beach, especially after a storm, as this can increase the chances of it being washed up. The roots of this plant can be lethal if ingested.”

Urging pet owners to be vigilant, the spokesperson added: “Keep a watchful eye on your furry friends while strolling our shores to ensure they don't nibble on anything suspicious. If you suspect that your dog may have consumed any poisonous parsnip, we recommend seeking veterinary advice.”

