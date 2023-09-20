'Potentially dangerous' plant spotted on east Antrim beach
Posting on social media today (Wednesday, September 20), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “There has been a report concerning the presence of Hemlock Water Dropwort, also known as Poisonous Parsnip, along our coastline.
"A concerned member of the public has recently spotted this potentially dangerous plant on Ballygally Beach.
“Please exercise caution when walking along any beach, especially after a storm, as this can increase the chances of it being washed up. The roots of this plant can be lethal if ingested.”
Urging pet owners to be vigilant, the spokesperson added: “Keep a watchful eye on your furry friends while strolling our shores to ensure they don't nibble on anything suspicious. If you suspect that your dog may have consumed any poisonous parsnip, we recommend seeking veterinary advice.”