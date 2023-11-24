Residents of a sheltered living scheme have been hailed their role at the ‘heart of the community’ in Larne.

The praise came as tenants and staff celebrated a quarter of a century of Pound Green Court. Officially opened in 1998, it comprises 32 modern apartments which offer residents independent living – close to a variety of amenities – with a range of shared facilities and support if required.

As part of what Choice says is an ongoing commitment to invest in its housing stock, the association invested £200,000 in 2019 modernising kitchens across the scheme and improving the property’s energy efficiency capabilities.

Carol Ervine, Choice director of tenant and client services, said: “Investing in our existing properties is a key part of our business model alongside building new homes across Northern Ireland. Investing in our current housing stock ensures that we are providing long lasting sustainable homes that stand the test of time whilst keeping up with the latest in energy efficiency technology.

Tenant Jeff Shaw and Jessica McBride, Choice scheme co-ordinator at Pound Green Court, with a cake to mark the milestone. Photo submitted by Choice

“Attending milestone events like this at Pound Green Court shows that this strategy is working. A scheme that was built twenty-five years ago, with continued investment, continues to provide quality independent living for residents whilst contributing to the local community.”

Tenants at Pound Green Court enjoy a range of communal activities, including weekly coffee mornings, bingo, and craft classes. Residents, Choice pointed out, are well-known for their generosity and charity fundraising; this year they raised £1,000 for Roddensvale School for children with additional needs.

The scheme’s residents also forge important partnerships with other local organisations such as AEL Ltd which provides training and employment for adults with disabilities.

