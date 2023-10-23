Special event to mark 30th anniversary of sheltered living at Whitehead’s Victoria Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Victoria Court, which opened in the summer of 1990, has14 apartments which are designed to meet the specific needs of older tenants who enjoy independent living.
Some of the scheme’s longest standing residents were on hand to lead the celebrations and to cut a specially commissioned cake to mark the milestone. These included Bobby Campbell, who has lived happily at Victoria Court for 14 years and Joan Sutherland, who first moved into the building in Victoria Avenue over 13 years ago.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Carol Ervine, Choice group director of tenant and client services, said: “This is a very proud moment for the residents at Victoria Court and everyone at Choice. Thirty-year anniversaries do not come around all that often which is exactly why it is important to set the time aside to mark and celebrate this occasion.
“The scheme has been a tremendous success for Choice and that is largely down to the people who call it home. Over the years, they put their own unique stamp on things and made lasting friendships and created memories.”
Victoria Court is a popular sheltered living scheme given its seaside location. It is convenient to public transport and has a wide range of modern amenities, including a fully fitted kitchen featuring built-in electrical appliances, and triple glazed windows for added warmth, peace and quiet, Choice noted.
For the last 16 years Gordon Robinson has worked as scheme coordinator. In this time, he has overseen a range of activities and workshops, held in conjunction with local community groups.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Carol added: “Victoria Court is a scheme that has been embraced by the community over the last three decades and its success is also down to the dedication and hard work of our housing team who I’d like to thank personally. Their contributions have played a key part in developing sustainable living here.”
Choice offers a mix of supported, sheltered and general needs housing in Northern Ireland, providing over 12,000 homes across the region.