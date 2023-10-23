The 30th anniversary of Victoria Court has been celebrated as a “proud moment” for tenants and staff of the sheltered living scheme in Whitehead.

Victoria Court, which opened in the summer of 1990, has14 apartments which are designed to meet the specific needs of older tenants who enjoy independent living.

Some of the scheme’s longest standing residents were on hand to lead the celebrations and to cut a specially commissioned cake to mark the milestone. These included Bobby Campbell, who has lived happily at Victoria Court for 14 years and Joan Sutherland, who first moved into the building in Victoria Avenue over 13 years ago.

Carol Ervine, Choice group director of tenant and client services, said: “This is a very proud moment for the residents at Victoria Court and everyone at Choice. Thirty-year anniversaries do not come around all that often which is exactly why it is important to set the time aside to mark and celebrate this occasion.

Carol Ervine, Choice group director of tenant and client services; tenants Bobby Campbell and Joan Sutherland and Gordon Robinson, Choice scheme co-ordinator. Photo submitted by Choice

“The scheme has been a tremendous success for Choice and that is largely down to the people who call it home. Over the years, they put their own unique stamp on things and made lasting friendships and created memories.”

Victoria Court is a popular sheltered living scheme given its seaside location. It is convenient to public transport and has a wide range of modern amenities, including a fully fitted kitchen featuring built-in electrical appliances, and triple glazed windows for added warmth, peace and quiet, Choice noted.

For the last 16 years Gordon Robinson has worked as scheme coordinator. In this time, he has overseen a range of activities and workshops, held in conjunction with local community groups.

Choice staff and tenants celebrating Victoria Court’s 30th anniversary. Photo submitted by Choice

Carol added: “Victoria Court is a scheme that has been embraced by the community over the last three decades and its success is also down to the dedication and hard work of our housing team who I’d like to thank personally. Their contributions have played a key part in developing sustainable living here.”