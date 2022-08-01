Power NI funding supports Jordanstown care home

Wood Green Care Home was nominated to receive the community funding by Power NI employee, Pat McGowan, as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’, which gives staff the opportunity to put forward groups and organisations for funding.

Wood Green Care Home provides care for people with residential and nursing needs living with dementia. Staff work with families to help aid the transition to residential care, promoting an ethos that respects individuality and supports the residents, allowing them to flourish in homely surroundings in Jordanstown.

The money will be used by Willow Tree Lodge, an extension of Wood Green Care Home, to purchase a water feature for their new sensory garden.

The nursing home was able to purchase a water feature for their new garden.

The funding will give the garden a welcome lift and allow the residents, ranging from 16 to 60 years old, who suffer from brain and spinal injuries to enjoy a relaxing and sensory experience in the comfort of their care home garden.

Gillian Masson, Activity Leader at Willow Tree Lodge, said: “The funding will really make a difference to the building of our sensory garden. The Helping Hands scheme is an excellent initiative and I know how much the water feature will benefit our new garden.”