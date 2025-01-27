Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five members of Coleraine Coastguard have been praised after clocking up more than 200 years of service to the emergency service.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine Coastguard said: “We are delighted to recognise the achievements of our five longest-serving team members, who have collectively now clocked up more than 200 years' service.

"Stuart Leslie, James Marshall, Alistair Simpson, Chris Little and Stephen Smith joined HM Coastguard as teenagers and have each since attended well over a thousand incidents.

"All have maintained their voluntary commitment alongside their full time jobs in business, forestry, education and the Health Service.”