Praise for Coleraine Coastguard five who have clocked up more than 200 years of service
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Five members of Coleraine Coastguard have been praised after clocking up more than 200 years of service to the emergency service.
Coleraine Coastguard said: “We are delighted to recognise the achievements of our five longest-serving team members, who have collectively now clocked up more than 200 years' service.
"Stuart Leslie, James Marshall, Alistair Simpson, Chris Little and Stephen Smith joined HM Coastguard as teenagers and have each since attended well over a thousand incidents.
"All have maintained their voluntary commitment alongside their full time jobs in business, forestry, education and the Health Service.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.