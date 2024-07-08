Praxis Care celebrates 40 years of service to the community at party in Magherafelt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading social care charity Praxis Care has marked its 40th anniversary by holding a party in Magherafelt transforming the area into a vibrant celebration.

The organisation turned 40 on July 3, marking four decades of dedicated service and support for individuals with mental ill health, learning disabilities, autism and dementia.

The joyous event brought together the people Praxis Care supports, their families and friends, staff and the local community.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities including a performance from local magician Paul Gomac.

Pictured at the 40th anniversary event for Praxis Care in Magherafelt are Shirley Anne Hyslop and Paul Gomac with people they support. Credit: Submitted

The party was hosted by Magherafelt Dispersed Intensively Supported Housing (DISH), a housing support service for adults, providing support for adults with complex needs, such as mental ill health.

Anita Hurley, NICHT Project Officer Cookstown and Western Shores Area Network (CWSAN), was one of the speakers at the the event.

She said: “Congratulations to Praxis Care on their 40th year anniversary. It’s a credit to all the volunteers and staff throughout the years and meeting a great need within the community.”

Magician Paul Gomac and Shane Cullen pictured at the 40th anniversary celebration. Credit: Submitted

Praxis Care’s Shirley Anne Hyslop, Head of Operations NI Antrim, was touched by the effort put into celebrating this milestone.

She said: “It’s amazing to see such a great turnout of the people we support, their families and volunteers. We appreciate Paul and Anita being here and Anita giving her time freely and for continuing to support the service in promoting positive mental health and wellbeing initiatives.”

Shane Cullen, an individual supported by Magherafelt DISH, said: “I am really enjoying the day. Praxis Care is excellent and glad to be here.”

The event was just one in a series of 40 celebrations taking place this summer across Ireland, the UK and the Isle of Man to mark this significant anniversary. Each event aims to bring together the local community and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Praxis Care over the past 40 years.