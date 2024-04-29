Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If so, then start prepping your four legged friend for the hugely popular Dog Show which is always a firm favourite at the annual Ballymoney Show.

The Ballymoney Show will take place on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. The Dog Show takes place at 6pm on the Friday and entries cost just £2 online at www.ballymoneyshow.org.uk or £3 on the field.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...