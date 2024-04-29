Prep those pampered pooches for the Ballymoney Show Dog Show

Is your canine companion the perfect pooch?
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:48 BST
If so, then start prepping your four legged friend for the hugely popular Dog Show which is always a firm favourite at the annual Ballymoney Show.

The Ballymoney Show will take place on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. The Dog Show takes place at 6pm on the Friday and entries cost just £2 online at www.ballymoneyshow.org.uk or £3 on the field.

For full details on the Dog Show and the weekend of events, check out the Ballymoney Show Facebook.

