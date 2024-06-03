Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents from Tiger’s Bay, York Road and the Shore Road are set to take centre stage in a play inspired by some of the challenges facing people in the local community.

Pride of the Shore, a compelling story of old inner-city north Belfast by Gary Mitchell from Rathcoole, is being produced by Green Shoot Productions.

Centered on one dysfunctional family, when daughter Gillian challenges the traditional views of her loyalist father, Rocco, the scene is set for fiery exchanges about modern-day Protestantism, Brexit, a United Ireland and the future of the local Pride Of The Shore Flute Band. Underlying all this is the modern scourge of suicide and the fate of Shammy and his wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a cast including Marie Jones, Ivan Little and 30 community actors from the Tiger’s Bay, York Road and Shore Road areas, the play will be performed in Duncairn Community Centre on June 8, before running at The MAC from June 12 to June 23.

Pride of the Shore. (Pic: Contributed).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, playwright Martin Lynch, who founded Green Shoot Productions in 2002, said: “We’ve been embedded in the Shore Road community for two years, working to deliver arts based projects. We wanted to remain there to get involved with as many people as possible. Some of them hadn’t been to the theatre before.

"We’ve been involved in a number of fantastic projects, helping to make theatre accessible to communities who might not have a chance to engage otherwise. We’ve brought people to the theatre, conducted a youth drama summer scheme and carried out storytelling workshops and documentaries.

"Producing Pride of the Shore is our last big project for the area. It’s a community play and our aim was to get as many people from the area involved and give them a voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fixed seating at The MAC will be removed and audiences will be seated cheek-by-jowl with the actors throughout- it really is immersive theatre.

"The Pride of The Shore Flute Band will parade through the audience.

“I was raised on York Street and it’s great for me to working in the district. The area has faced challenges over the years, but it’s being regenerated.

"We have a great crew and I’d encourage as many people to come and see the play.”