Primark launches new Disney The Lion King themed café in Belfast for a limited time only

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Aug 2024, 13:20 BST

Primark customers can take a trip to the Pride Lands this summer with the launch of a new Disney The Lion King themed café in Belfast.

The new iconic theme will take over the café in Primark’s Belfast Bank Buildings store until mid-October.

It ties in with Disney’s 30th anniversary celebrations for The Lion King in collaboration with Primark, which will also see products featuring its key characters on the shop floor in the coming weeks.

Primark has opened a new Disney The Lion King-themed cafe in Belfast for a limited time. Picture: PrimarkPrimark has opened a new Disney The Lion King-themed cafe in Belfast for a limited time. Picture: Primark
Primark’s director of new business development Tim Kelly said: “We’ve seen an amazing response from customers to our revolving cafe themes so far, so we’re delighted to reveal the next chapter with Simba and Nala in the limelight. At Primark, we’re always looking at ways to bring unrivalled in-store experiences to our customers and give them more reasons to visit their local store.

"We hope our customers in Belfast love our latest offering, and keep an eye out for the next revolving theme later this year.”

The opening hours are Monday: 10am – 5pm; Tuesday: 10am – 5pm; Wednesday: 10am – 5pm; Thursday: 10am – 5pm; Friday: 10am – 5pm; Saturday: 10am – 5pm and Sunday: 1pm – 5pm.

