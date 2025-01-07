Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of events have been planned in Larne to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Princess Victoria tragedy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ferry en route from Stranraer to Larne, the vessel foundered off the coast of the Copeland Islands during a severe storm on January 31, 1953.

Despite the valiant efforts of the ship’s crew, lifeboat crew and other seafarers, over 130 lives were lost, including all women and children on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considered to be one of worst peacetime maritime disasters, the sinking of the ferry had a huge impact on Larne, with 27 of the victims coming from the town.

A number of events have been planned in Larne to mark the 72nd anniversary of the Princess Victoria tragedy. Photo supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The first of the anniversary events will be the annual Princess Victoria Memorial Lecture, due to take place on Thursday, January 30 at 8pm in Larne Town Hall (admission free).

Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, it will feature guest speaker Elaine Barton from Stranraer and District Local History Trust.

Elaine has collected stories of many of those connected with the disaster and will reflect on the aftermath of the tragedy, along with the links between the ports of Larne and Stranraer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger said: “The towns of Larne and Stranraer were so closely connected at that time by their port links and many of the Princess Victoria’s crew had family links and friends on both sides of the North Channel.

“We are delighted that we will have Elaine to bring us the perspective of the Stranraer community for this annual lecture.”

Meanwhile, the annual Princess Victoria commemoration will take place on Friday, January 31 at 11am at the memorial in Larne.

The event will be led by local clergy and the public are invited to attend the short service and the reception afterwards in the McNeill Hall at Larne Leisure Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to contact [email protected] or call 028 2563 3288.

Running from January 27 until February 1 (10am - 4pm), it will include letters of sympathy sent to the family of James Arthur Morrow of Carnalbanagh, who was lost in the disaster.

Also featured is a policeman's notebook, which records details of bodies retrieved following the sinking of the vessel.