Prisoners’ Poppy Wreath unveiled at Prison Service memorial ceremony at Hydebank
The Memorial Service to remember 32 officers, who lost their lives in the course of duty, was held at Hydebank Wood Memorial Garden.
The ceramic wreath, with King Charles insignia at the centre, was hand-made by prisoners, a number of which are ex-servicemen.
Designed by Lucy Turner, from Prison Arts Foundation, the poppy wreath was a collaborative piece of work with SSAFA (the Armed Forces Charity), Belfast MET and Prison Service. The bespoke stand on which the ceramic poppy wreath sits was also made by prisoners in Maghaberry.
The commemorative piece was placed at the Memorial Stone in the Hydebank Memorial Garden for the Prison Service annual service of remembrance.
Attending the event were Suzanne Wild, High Sheriff of County Down, Beverley Wall, NIPS Director General; and David Kennedy, Director of Prisons and President of the Central Benevolent Fund (CBF). Prison staff, widows, widowers and close relatives of deceased staff, retired officers, representatives of the staff associations and the Irish Prison Service also attended.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “This is an important event for the Prison Service, and also for the families and friends of those we have lost. Today we remember the contribution of those Prison Officers and pay tribute to them and the important role they played in keeping Northern Ireland safe.”
During the service, conducted by Prison Service chaplains, The Last Post was played before a Two-Minutes Silence was observed and the Reveille sounded. A Roll of Honour listing all 32 officers who lost their lives in the course of duty was read.
Wreaths were laid by the High Sherriff of County Down, Minister Long, as well as representatives of bereaved widows, Central Benevolent Fund, Prison Officers’ Association, Prison Governors’ Association, NI Public Service Alliance, Prison Service Trust, NIPS Sports Association, Retired Officers’ Fellowship, the local branch of the Royal British Legion and by the Irish Prison Service.
The event is organised annually by the Central Benevolent Fund (CBF) to ensure that their colleagues are not forgotten.