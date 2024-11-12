Prisoners’ Poppy Wreath unveiled at Prison Service memorial ceremony at Hydebank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A commemorative ceramic Poppy Wreath made by prisoners in Maghaberry Prison was unveiled by Justice Minister Naomi Long at the Northern Ireland Prison Service annual remembrance ceremony.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Memorial Service to remember 32 officers, who lost their lives in the course of duty, was held at Hydebank Wood Memorial Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ceramic wreath, with King Charles insignia at the centre, was hand-made by prisoners, a number of which are ex-servicemen.

Designed by Lucy Turner, from Prison Arts Foundation, the poppy wreath was a collaborative piece of work with SSAFA (the Armed Forces Charity), Belfast MET and Prison Service. The bespoke stand on which the ceramic poppy wreath sits was also made by prisoners in Maghaberry.

A commemorative ceramic Poppy Wreath made by prisoners in Maghaberry Prison was unveiled by Justice Minister Naomi Long at the Northern Ireland Prison Service annual remembrance ceremony to remember 32 officers who lost their lives in the course of duty. Pictured with the Minister are Beverley Wall, NIPS Director General and David Kennedy, Director of Prisons and Chairman of the Central Benevolent Fund (CBF). Pic credit: DoJ

The commemorative piece was placed at the Memorial Stone in the Hydebank Memorial Garden for the Prison Service annual service of remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending the event were Suzanne Wild, High Sheriff of County Down, Beverley Wall, NIPS Director General; and David Kennedy, Director of Prisons and President of the Central Benevolent Fund (CBF). Prison staff, widows, widowers and close relatives of deceased staff, retired officers, representatives of the staff associations and the Irish Prison Service also attended.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “This is an important event for the Prison Service, and also for the families and friends of those we have lost. Today we remember the contribution of those Prison Officers and pay tribute to them and the important role they played in keeping Northern Ireland safe.”

A commemorative ceramic Poppy Wreath made by prisoners in Maghaberry Prison was unveiled by Justice Minister Naomi Long at the Northern Ireland Prison Service annual remembrance ceremony to remember 32 officers who lost their lives in the course of duty. Pic credit: DoJ

During the service, conducted by Prison Service chaplains, The Last Post was played before a Two-Minutes Silence was observed and the Reveille sounded. A Roll of Honour listing all 32 officers who lost their lives in the course of duty was read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wreaths were laid by the High Sherriff of County Down, Minister Long, as well as representatives of bereaved widows, Central Benevolent Fund, Prison Officers’ Association, Prison Governors’ Association, NI Public Service Alliance, Prison Service Trust, NIPS Sports Association, Retired Officers’ Fellowship, the local branch of the Royal British Legion and by the Irish Prison Service.

The event is organised annually by the Central Benevolent Fund (CBF) to ensure that their colleagues are not forgotten.