Project launched to document and highlight history of Magherafelt Workhouse
The Society plans to erect a memorial stone and an information board at the entrance to the former site of the workhouse, now the Mid Ulster Hospital.
Members of the group also plan to create a website detailing the history of the workhouse and the two burial grounds nearby, where many inmates were buried without any marker, especially during the years of An Gorta Mor (Famine) 1845 -1852.
The Society is inviting everyone to share any information which they may have e.g. newspaper articles, photos, documents, memories, songs, poems, etc. The names of those who were born/lived/worked/died there would be appreciated, along with photos and the family story if possible. These may be included on the proposed website for the Workhouse. Any items received will be photocopied and returned to the owner.
The Society would also like to locate any artefacts from the workhouse, eg. admission registers, lamps, signage, cooking utensils, etc. It would particularly like to locate the original Workhouse Bell which called out times for rising, meals, religious services and bed time. The Society envisages that any such items would be put on display locally to preserve the history of this institution.
The Society would appreciate any assistance with this project so that it can record the history of the inmates of this long forgotten institution.
Please contact the society via the email address: [email protected]
The project is supported by National Lottery Heritage Fund.
