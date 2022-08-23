Proposal for bridal business at residential property is refused

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retrospective change of use application was turned down at a meeting of the committee on Monday evening.

An officer told the meeting that it is “not considered acceptable” because there are “no reasons why this development is required in this location”.

Planners received three letters of objection and one in support.

Antrim Ulster Unionist Councillor Leah Smyth told the meeting: “In an attempt to create a good work-life balance, she started operating her bridal business from home during the pandemic when we had no idea where we were going.

“Due to the small scale of the business, she never thought planning permission would be necessary..”

Cllr Smyth stated that it is not the case that the owner is taking business from a town centre and that with approximately eight clients “on a busy week”, she is “not generating enough hours to work in a retail unit in town”.

She stressed that it is “not a large scale business” and has “no impact” on neighbours. It is located at Old Ballyrobin Road, Antrim.

Cllr Smyth went on to say the owner did not know that planning approval was required for this use of a garden room.

Airport Alliance Councillor Andrew McAuley told the meeting that the business is by appointment only with a “handful of people each week and in some cases, none”.

“This business does not come across as a retail business. There is no situation where somebody comes in off the street. As such, there will be no change to or increase in traffic.

“This should not be treated as retail but home working which would be permissible.”

He proceeded to urge the committee to reject the officer’s recommendation and grant planning permission.

The business owner told the meeting that she believed that working from home was in line with government advice and she did not realise that she needed planning permission.

She stated that she was “devastated” by the recommendation to refuse planning permission.

She told councillors that between October and April, she may have “one or no appointments per day”.

“It is very low footfall, by appointment only. It is completely different to a high street shop with customers able to wander in and out as they wish. Disruption to neighbours is virtually non-existent.

“It is not feasible to get a town centre premises. It gives me a work-life balance. My only option would be to close the business if refused.”

Planning advisor Ivan McClean added: “This is a small business in a home environment and a one-person operation. There is no large shop with excessive footfall.

“Many small businesses are started by people working from their own home. It is more like a small studio, to be fitted with a garment seen online. It falls neatly into home working guidelines. There is no loss of amenity for neighbours.”

However, the council’s Principal Planning Officer Barry Diamond said: “This is not home working. The lady is not making dresses on-site. This business cannot operate without third parties on-site. This is a retail proposal, similar to a hairdresser, similar to a shop.”

He pointed out that there is a bridal business in Templepatrick of which this is in competition.

He described the application as “retail use in the countryside adding that the policy of saving town centres “must be respected”.

The recommendation to refuse planning permission was proposed by Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown and seconded by Threemilewater DUP Councillor Sam Flanagan.

Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch and Airport DUP Councillor Matthew Magill voted against.