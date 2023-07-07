A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for new apartments in Carrickfergus town centre.

The local government authority is considering a proposal for three ground-floor apartments at 1 Lancasterian Street. The proposal seeks to convert a ground floor gym to three one-bedroom flats.

A design and access statement says: “The intention for the design is to be sensitive and respective to the character of the surrounding architecture in its form and scale.

“There is an established existing use of ten apartments on this site with a mixture of one and two bed apartments. The units have existing access which is to be retained and re-used for the proposed apartments.”

The proposed site at Lancasterian Street, Carrickfergus. Photo by: Google

It is noted that there is “no parking with this existing development: there is a large car park immediately opposite the site”.

The report concluded: “The proposal will integrate into the location with no detrimental effect on the character or design of the existing surrounding buildings.”

There have been two objections to the proposal. One said: “At present, there is insufficient parking spaces for the residents in The Old Schoolhouse (five parking spaces for ten apartments) and this will further add to this.

“Also residents have previously received parking tickets for parking in the vicinity of The Old Schoolhouse due to all the parking spaces being taken up.”

Another stated: “No parking facility for proposed apartments.”