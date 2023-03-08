A commemorative garden in Antrim and Newtownabbey has been given a timely boost ahead of His Majesty’s coronation on May 6.

The Coronation Garden is being created at Hazelbank Park, Shore Road, Newtownabbey, by celebrity gardener Diarmuid Gavin.

The council has secured more than £100k from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund towards the undisclosed cost of the design and delivery of the King’s Garden.

The sum was awarded after it was noted by “restoring this green space, the positive impact the project would have on both local residents and tourists”.

An artist's impression of the Coronation Garden

Mr Gavin has been commissioned to produce a specially-designed mechanical “Coronation Pleasure Garden” at Hazelbank Park in honour of King Charles lll.

This will be the designer’s second high profile horticultural creation in the borough. A mechanical Clockwork Garden was created at Antrim Castle Gardens to commemorate Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee and to mark the return of Garden Show Ireland to the venue, which was refurbished a decade ago, as well as the centenary of a fire which destroyed Antrim Castle.

The council is confident the new centrepiece at Hazelbank Park will have the “potential to be a major tourist attraction”.

Very Refreshing

The Platinum Jubilee Clockwork Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens.

Speaking at a meeting of the Operations Committee on Monday evening, Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster said: “I am delighted to see this amount being secured.

“It is very refreshing to see a positive note that it will have a very positive effect on residents and tourists.”

Dunsilly DUP Alderman Linda Clarke said: “I look forward to seeing it being built and finished in time for the coronation.”

The Clockwork Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens sees the mechanical garden “come to life” with a performance by “dancing” trees and other elements that can turn and move.

Councillors have been told previously the profits during the next five years from the Enchanted Winter Garden event held at Antrim Castle Gardens in the run-up to Christmas are required to help cover the cost of the Clockwork Garden. In 2021, Antrim and Newtownabbey’s Enchanted Winter Garden event made a profit of £138,000. Last year, this sum was £81,539.

Something Exceptional

In addition, Diarmuid has been eyeing the borough’s parks, green spaces and coastline from Jordanstown to Hazelbank and Gideon’s Green as well as the Newtownabbey Way and Threemilewater Park with a view to creating “something exceptional”, councillors have been told.

He has proposed an “award-winning Botanical Borough” concept which the local authority believes would boost Antrim and Newtownabbey’s recovery from the Covid pandemic.

The initiative includes the creation of cherry blossom tree avenues in a bid to “create a cosmopolitan feel”; the creation of wildflower meadows “transforming parks, road, verges, waste ground to flowering meadows”; botanical wall art for town centres and housing estates to “soften the appearance” and make them “more attractive” and create urban spaces where residents can grow fruit and vegetables.

Separately, councillors have been told 35 new allotment plots are to be allocated in Crumlin this month. There are 51 applicants on the waiting list.

Airport SDLP Alderman Thomas Burns commented: “Some people are getting anxious. They would like to have their potatoes planted.”