A £12m development proposal including a care home, neighbourhood supermarket and filling station was given outline approval by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday evening.

A site at Hightown Road, Glengormley, is earmarked for construction and will involve realignment to an access road serving St Enda’s Gaelic Athletic Club and the Gaelscoil Eanna.

Planning officer Kieran O’Connell told the committee there were four letters of objection to the proposal relating to concerns including potential overlooking and loss of privacy, additional traffic, noise and disturbance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Mr O’Connell said the planned development is considered to be “acceptable” and there would be “no significant impact” on character and appearance of the area and it could be “designed to ensure there is no detrimental impact” on neighbouring properties and “no significant” flood risk, access or road safety concerns.

Hightown Road. Google image

He reported the proposed development is expected to create 300 construction jobs and 150 jobs on completion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth asked about car movements on the site and whether there were to be any improvements to the road infrastructure.

Principal planner Barry Diamond indicated that 384 dwellings are planned in the area and road improvement work is to be carried out under another application but no additional works are proposed under this scheme.

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE proposed the committee approved the officer’s recommendation to grant outline planning permission, seconded by party colleague Threemilewater Ald Tom Campbell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ald John Smyth.

The application was approved by 10 votes in favour with an abstention by Ald Smyth.

Advertisement

Advertisement