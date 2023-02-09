Work to deliver a right turn lane at the junction of Church Way and Glenwell Road is due to start on February 20.
A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council said the works, which are being carried out as part of the Glengormley regeneration programme, “will continue until June.”
The spokesperson added: “A traffic management system will be implemented, which will include a lane closure from the Bank of Ireland to beyond the junction. This will be in place between 9.30am – 4.30pm, Monday - Friday.
"When no other roadworks are being delivered on the surrounding road network, the lane closure will run continuously.
"Some footways will be impacted as underground utilities will be upgraded. Signage will be in place and we will post updates on social media throughout the duration of the works. Access to properties will be maintained at all times.”