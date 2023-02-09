Motorists are advised that a traffic management system will operate during a programme of works in the Antrim Road area of Glengormley.

Work to deliver a right turn lane at the junction of Church Way and Glenwell Road is due to start on February 20.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council said the works, which are being carried out as part of the Glengormley regeneration programme, “will continue until June.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spokesperson added: “A traffic management system will be implemented, which will include a lane closure from the Bank of Ireland to beyond the junction. This will be in place between 9.30am – 4.30pm, Monday - Friday.

Antrim Road. (Pic by Google).

"When no other roadworks are being delivered on the surrounding road network, the lane closure will run continuously.

Advertisement

Advertisement