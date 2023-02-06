A major upgrade of equipment at three Mid and East Antrim Borough Council gyms is about to get underway.

And members are being advised of gym closures over the next few weeks to facilitate the installation and set-up programme at Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymnea; Larne Leisure Centre and Amphitheatre Wellness Centre, Carrickfergus.

In a statement, Mid and East Antrim (MEA) Council said: “The new range of gym equipment will be a boost for members to help them achieve their health and fitness goals. The equipment will include cardio and resistance machines featuring the latest technology - to suit all levels and abilities.

“MEA residents and visitors will not only be provided with a range of high quality gym equipment but also enhanced gym environments to ensure comfort and maximise the customer experience.

“The new gym equipment is a significant and positive investment in leisure services across the borough and will be a great boost for current and new members, as well as help promote the ‘Better Me in 2023’ campaign.”

Council is advising gyms will close on the following dates:

• Seven Towers Leisure Centre – closes February 16 and reopens March 9;

• Larne Leisure Centre – closes February 17and reopens March 10;

• Amphitheatre Wellness Centre – closes February 28 - Reopens March 18.

Membership Discounts

Council added that membership discounts will apply during this time and all other facilities will still be available to use.

Welcoming the announcement, Knockagh Ulster Unionist Councillor Andrew Wilson said “Carrickfergus Ampitheatre will be transformed by the new gym equipment, when it is installed from 1st-17th March. The need for new equipment is something that I raised over several years, at various committees of council.

"As someone who used the Ampitheatre regularly before the pandemic, I was keenly aware that the equipment was becoming dated and maintenance increasing. I am certainly looking forward to getting back into the gym once the new equipment is installed and re-opened on 18th March.”

Speaking after successfully proposing the programme received the green light last October, Knockagh DUP Councillor Peter Johnston said he was “pleased to announce a £1m investment to replace the three gyms”.

