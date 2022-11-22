A Larne woman has spoken of the privilege of helping people to achieve their goals as she takes on a new role with a cancer charity.

Paula McAuley (40), Macmillan Move More co-ordinator at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, is a passionate advocate of the benefits of physical activity and is encouraging people living with cancer in the borough to give the programme a try.

Move More supports people who have had a cancer diagnosis to get active and stay active. Physical activity is safe during and after most types of cancer treatment and can help to reduce the side effects of treatment and prevent the occurrence of other long-term conditions, according to the charity.

Paula, who is working across leisure facilities in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena, says that everyone’s level is different and a big part of her role is helping people to go at their own pace and find things that they enjoy that will improve their lives.

Paula McAuley (left) with Macmillan Move More participants at a coffee morning.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to help people achieve their goals. For some it can be walking upstairs unaided, for others increasing their lengths in the pool, or completing a longer walk than usual. It’s not about struggling with equipment in the gym or pushing yourself to climb a mountain - it’s about finding the balance that enables you to feel better in your everyday life, particularly after a cancer diagnosis,” said Paula.

People in the borough are supported to try out a range of activities and incentives, including free taster sessions, discounted membership rates, and access for family and friends too.

“We have a great range of classes and activities, including walking groups, gym sessions, and I’m thinking about dance classes at the moment too. I’m always looking at new ways to get people involved and help them to feel how good it is to move, even just a little at first.”

Sports Development

Paula studied sports development and has been working in health and fitness for many years. She also plays netball for her local team and understands the sense of community that comes with being part of a group.

“The participants in our Mid and East Antrim Move More programme have developed such incredible camaraderie and friendship. I see myself as the group facilitator, providing opportunities for people to get active, but the group is more than that. People talk about anything and everything, and more often than not, cancer isn’t on the agenda, but everyone knows that it’s a safe space if they need it.

“I would encourage anyone who is feeling the impact of cancer on their physical or emotional wellbeing to get in touch with me. Pick up the phone or send me an email and we can have a chat about what you’d like to do and how I can help you get there.

"I always encourage people to find something that feels comfortable and do what they can. Every week, you do a little bit more, and before you know it, you’ll have made improvements that you won’t even have noticed. Come and give it a go!”

To find out more about the Macmillan Move More programme, call Paula on 07939 634 434 or email [email protected]