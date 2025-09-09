£20,000 funding boost will ensure Caddy Orange Hall in Stewartstown district will continue to serve community

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Sep 2025, 16:06 BST
Caddy Orange Hall in the Stewartstown district of Co Tyrone has been awarded £20,000 from the National Lottery Awards for All Northern Ireland programme to support vital improvements to the hall.

This funding will make a meaningful difference in enhancing the space and providing a welcoming and functional environment for a wide range of activities and events.

Commenting on the announcement, Keith Buchanan MLA said: “It is great to see another community facility receiving support from the National Lottery Awards for All Northern Ireland. This investment will help

ensure the hall can continue to serve the community for years to come.

Pictured Ian Trainor Treasurer, William Anderson Worshipful Master, Cllr Jonathan Buchanan, Keith Buchanan MLA, Adam Trainor Deputy Master, and Adrian Bigger Secretary. Credit: Contributedplaceholder image
Pictured Ian Trainor Treasurer, William Anderson Worshipful Master, Cllr Jonathan Buchanan, Keith Buchanan MLA, Adam Trainor Deputy Master, and Adrian Bigger Secretary. Credit: Contributed
“My colleagues and I remain committed to supporting halls across Mid Ulster and seek to strengthen our community infrastructure and development.”

The improvements funded by this grant will help ensure Caddy Orange Hall remains a vibrant and accessible space for all, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of community life in Stewartstown.

