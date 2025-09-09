£20,000 funding boost will ensure Caddy Orange Hall in Stewartstown district will continue to serve community
This funding will make a meaningful difference in enhancing the space and providing a welcoming and functional environment for a wide range of activities and events.
Commenting on the announcement, Keith Buchanan MLA said: “It is great to see another community facility receiving support from the National Lottery Awards for All Northern Ireland. This investment will help
ensure the hall can continue to serve the community for years to come.
“My colleagues and I remain committed to supporting halls across Mid Ulster and seek to strengthen our community infrastructure and development.”
The improvements funded by this grant will help ensure Caddy Orange Hall remains a vibrant and accessible space for all, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of community life in Stewartstown.