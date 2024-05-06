Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Multiply’ programme will be rolled out through the council’s Labour Market Partnership with delivery expected during the current financial year.

It is understood all local authorities’ Labour Market Partnerships in Northern Ireland have been asked to participate. The partnerships were established to help improve employment opportunities and labour market conditions locally.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Labour Market Partnership delivers a range of programmes to help residents gain ‘work-ready’ skills, experience or qualifications needed to move into employment or improve employment prospects.

Calculator. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Multiply will be aimed at improving maths skills for a range of groups to include older learners, industry upskilling with classes in the workplace, numeracy “boot camps” to assist participants with household finances and pensions, programmes for children and parents to learn numeracy together as well as classes for non-English speakers and to support offenders and those in the prison system.

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council on Monday evening, Glengormley Alliance Alderman Julian McGrath proposed approving the council’s participation in the Multiply programme.

Ald McGrath said he was “happy to see the initiative coming forward”. “It is a terrific programme. It should have a real impact in our borough.”

Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue seconded the proposal saying: “I am happy to second this initiative. I look forward to seeing it rolled out.”