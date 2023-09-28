Register
£4 million Shared Island Investment at historic Bellaghy Bawn

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone, has welcomed a €4.2million (£4 million) investment from the Irish Government to develop a historic building in Bellaghy.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Bellaghy Bawn. Credit: Google MapsBellaghy Bawn. Credit: Google Maps
Bellaghy Bawn. Credit: Google Maps

The Bellaghy Bawn will be developed into a hub for writers with the investment from the Shared Island Fund.

The Bawn in Castle Street was built during the times of the Plantation of Ulster and is a short distance from the village’s Seamus Heaney Visitor and Arts Centre.

The final design and business case for the development will be produced by the Irish Government’s Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, together with the Department for Communities and Mid-Ulster District Council.

Mr McGlone said: “I welcome the investment from the Shared Island Fund for the development of the Bellaghy Bawn.

“The investment is great news for Bellaghy, enhancing its position as a hub for the creative arts on the island of Ireland. It is also a fitting tribute to one of Ireland’s finest poets, Seamus Heaney.

“The funding will provide a cross-border residential facility where writers can stay, work and meet. Within the residential centre new and emerging writers from across the island will be able to hone their craft in collaboration with others.

“This is an important investment in our shared culture from the Shared Island Fund.

“I would also thank the Department for the Taoiseach and the fund officials for their work in supporting these projects.

“It is further evidence of the benefits of working together on this island to improve all aspects of our shared society.”

Related topics:Department for Communities