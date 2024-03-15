Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local authorities across Northern Ireland and border counties in the Republic of Ireland have been invited to submit applications to the Special European Union Programmes Body (SEUPB) to secure funding to deliver against actions identified in each council’s Local Community Action Plan.

Peaceplus is the new €1.1 billion cross-border funding programme created to “strengthen peace and prosperity within and between the border counties of Ireland and Northern Ireland”. It is the successor to both Peace IV and INTERREG VA.

The Antrim and Newtownabbey Peace IV Programme received over £3m in funding from the European Union’s Peace IV Programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body. Match-funding for the programme was also provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

A skateboard park was identified as a project which could deliver significant benefits particularly for young people. Image supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The Peace IV Local Area Action Plan delivered 27 programmes across the borough including leadership and life skills programme for young people and the establishment of a ‘Baby Bank’ .

The flagship capital project saw the creation of one of the UK’s largest skate parks, Skate 100, at the V36 site beside the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey, which was developed at a cost of £0.75m, of which £145,882 was provided through the Special European Union Programmes Body and the remainder by match-funding provided by The Executive Office, Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development, Ireland.

It was identified through consultation as a unique project to the area which could deliver significant benefits particularly for young people and is credited with having a “dramatic impact on reducing anti-social behaviour” in the area.

Last July, a consultancy was appointed to commence development of a new Local Community Action Plan which has seen the development of nine “large scale, cross-cutting programmes based on themes of ‘Local Community Generation and Transformation’, ‘Thriving and Peaceful Communities’ and ‘Building Respect for all Cultural Identities’.

A report presented to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Planning Committee at a meeting, on Monday evening, said that there has been “an extensive engagement process” with 681 participant responses.

Speaking at the meeting, Antrim DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM said that 14 community engagement workshops and an online survey have taken place in the borough with residents seeking more opportunities and facilities for young people. He also indicated that culture heritage was highlighted.

“There was a very strong desire for a lasting peace dividend at grassroots level where people were getting benefit,” he added.

Cllr Dunlop also spoke of potential to develop a “lasting tourism offer”. Suggestions included historical sites and sports facilities such as an urban sports park in Antrim, water sports and cricket ground improvements.

“It provides an opportunity to work with residents in-depth to ensure there is a lasting legacy coming out of Peaceplus,” he commented.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said: “There is fantastic work going on.” He urged “full participation” across all the borough’s district electoral areas.