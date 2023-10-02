£5.4m allocated for Newtownabbey park improvements
Jordanstown’s popular Loughshore Park will see the introduction of significant improvements thanks to a £2.2m investment.
This funding will support the full refurbishment of caravan park facilities, the upgrade of existing café including a new first floor restaurant, refurbished toilet facilities including Changing Places provision and increased car parking provision from 115 to 144 spaces.
Meanwhile, the confirmation of £3.2m funding for improvements at Hazelbank Park will facilitate increased car parking capacity, the development of a new play park, work on the bowling pavilion including addition of a café, new toilet facilities including Changes Places facilities and a new staff compound with staff welfare facilities.
The ‘Botanical Borough’ concept was adopted by the council and provides a clear vision which aims to deliver award-winning open spaces, promote biodiversity and sustainability, and help drive the growth of tourism and economic development within the borough.
Previous investments have seen the launch of the Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park, officially opened in May by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the opening of the Platinum Clockwork Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey has multiple award-winning parks and open green spaces packed with features of value to both visitors and residents.
"These popular community facilities are an important investment in the health and economy of our borough.
“We are proud to say that, even as the new Coronation Garden and the Platinum Clockwork Garden attractions continue to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to our borough, we will not be resting on our laurels.
“We will continue to find ways to make our parks better than ever for our residents and visitors.”
Work is expected to begin on-site in August 2024 with planned completion by November 2025.
A £150,000 street art project across the borough, designed to celebrate a themed botanical emblem for each DEA, was also recently announced as part of the ‘Botanical Borough’ initiative.