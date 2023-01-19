£9m boost for ‘historically overlooked’ Maghera welcomed by Council chairperson

News of a £9 million boost for Maghera has been welcomed by the chairperson of Mid Ulster District Council Councillor Córa Corry, who said the area had been "historically overlooked.”

It was announced today that the South Derry town is set to receive Levelling Up funding to support economic growth and drive regeneration.

Under the investment, Maghera is set to benefit from extensive public realm improvements.

The much-needed public realm scheme will transform the look of the town centre with new paving, street lighting, planting and street furniture, and address substandard footpath widths, poor pedestrian access and traffic flow issues.

Maghera town centre.

The scheme extends the length of Main Street, taking in parts of Coleraine Road, Station Road, Meeting House Avenue, Tirkane Road, Church Street, Glen Road, Hall Street, Bank Square and St Lurach’s Road.

Other elements in the project will go towards boosting outdoor recreation and biodiversity through the creation of a new wetlands park, and the revitalisation of local business through the proposed creation of a new business park at the former High School site, which remains earmarked by the Council to address a gap in the availability of land locally for light industrial use and to meet an identified demand from local businesses.

Councillor Córa Corry welcomed the investment in Mid Ulster, saying: “This is fantastic news for Maghera and its surrounding area. Public realm schemes deliver significant physical and intrinsic benefits to our town and city centres, making them more accessible, vibrant and welcoming places to be for residents and visitors alike.

"As well as providing new green space and outdoor recreational opportunities for the local population, this investment in what has been a historically overlooked area will create jobs and economic growth.

"Even before the current cost of living crisis, there has been a significant need and demand from local businesses to invest in Maghera, to improve the average wage profile to help deliver higher paid jobs for its growing younger population.”

She added: “The completion of the public realm and wider regeneration project will be a vital factor in attracting new inward investment into the area, as well as retaining existing firms who will have the opportunity to increase their scale of production and compete in new markets.”