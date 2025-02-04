Police are appealing for dash-cam or other footage followng a road crash near Lurgan.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision in the Derrymacash Road area of Lurgan on Tuesday morning, 4th February.

"There was some traffic disruption for a time at the Kinnego Embankment junction which has since cleared. Serious injuries were not reported.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dash-cam or other footage of the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 229 04/02/25.”