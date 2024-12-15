A pedestrian is in a critical condition following a serious road traffic collision in south Belfast.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast.

"We received a report at approximately 12.30am on Sunday morning, December 15 that a man aged in his 20s had collided with a vehicle,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Medical treatment was provided at the scene – and the pedestrian was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"He remains in a critical but stable condition at this time. No other injuries were reported. Meanwhile, the road which was closed for a time has since reopened to traffic.

"We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 12am and 12.20am to review dashcam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 43 15/12/24.”