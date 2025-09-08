PSNI ask public to stay away from scene of Craigavon security alerts after discovery of suspicious objects
Cordons are currently in place on Tullygalley Road and police have asked the public to stay away.
On Tuesday morning a PSNI spokesperson urged the public avoid the Aldervale area “as it will not be accessible”, adding: “A further update will be provided in due course.”
On Monday night a number of properties in Pinebank were evacuated.
Sinn Féin Councillor Jude Mallon condemned the incident, which he described as having caused “significant disruption” to the local community.
He said he was at the scene, liaising with both people in the area and the PSNI.
"Due to the ongoing security alert in Pinebank, many residents have been forced to evacuate their homes,” he said,
"I want to commend the local GAA club Éire Óg, and Brownlow Hub, who have opened their facilities to support those affected.”
Cllr Mallon added that the situation remains ongoing and has asked the public to stay clear of the area until further updates are available.
On Monday night a spokesperson for Éire Óg GAC confirmed: “Due to an ongoing incident in Pinebank this evening, the social club will remain open to residents who wish to avail of our facilities. Tea and coffee will be provided.
"We will remain open for the families who are here until the conclusion of the incident.”