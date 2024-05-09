PSNI clock NW200 racer at 190mph and remind everyday motorcyclists to 'leave it to the professionals'
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
PSNI officers at the North West 200 have reminded everyday motorcyclists to mind their speed.
Posting on Facebook on Wednesday, May 8, officers on the Coleraine Road in Portrush used a speed detection camera to clock the speed of one of the competitors.
The PSNI posted: “Today Officers from NI Road Policing and Safety clocked one of the North West 200 riders at a mighty 190mph on the Atlantic Road! Please remember however, that these are professional riders on closed roads so please do not try this yourself!”