PSNI issue an alert about a possible 'suspicious device' in the Pinebank Meadowbrook or Tullygally areas of Craigavon

By Carmel Robinson
Published 24th Oct 2025, 16:54 BST
The PSNI is urging the public to be on the lookout for ‘suspicious or unusual items’ in the Craigavon area following ‘non-specific’ information to police.

It is understood the police received ‘non-specific’ information suggesting that a device may have been left in the Meadowbrook, Pinebank or Tullygally areas.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Craigavon are advising the public to be on the lookout for any unusual or suspicious items, particularly in Meadowbrook/Pinebank/Tullygally.

"Non-specific information was received suggesting a device may have been left in the general area.

"Anyone who comes across something they are concerned or not sure about should contact police immediately on 999, and stay away from the item."

