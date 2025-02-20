PSNI issue witness appeal after crash between and Audi car and Kawasaki motorbike near Markethill
Police are appealing for witnesses after a road crash near Markethill yesterday evening.
It is understood there was a collision between a motorbike and a car.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any witnesses in relation to a Road Traffic Collision on the Gosford Road outside Markethill on Wednesday 19th February 2025 at approximately 18:15 involving a white Audi A3 and a blue Kawasaki motorbike.
"Did you witness this collision or have dash cam footage? If so please contact police quoting reference number 1508 19/02/2025.”
