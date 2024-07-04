PSNI issues Northern Ireland July weather warning after car skids off dual-carriageway

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Jul 2024, 18:11 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 18:14 BST
A heavy downpour resulted in a driver losing control of their vehicle on the A8 dual-carriageway. Picture: PSNIA heavy downpour resulted in a driver losing control of their vehicle on the A8 dual-carriageway. Picture: PSNI
A heavy downpour resulted in a driver losing control of their vehicle on the A8 dual-carriageway. Picture: PSNI
Police have warned motorists that unexpected changes in the weather – even in summer – can lead to potentially hazardous conditions on Northern Ireland roads.

While the current disappointing summer weather is certainly a hot topic of conversation, the PSNI is keen to get the message across that motorists should always be aware of how the weather impacts on road conditions.

Posting a photo of a crashed car on social media, a police spokesperson said: “In typical Northern Irish fashion we need to discuss driving in adverse weather conditions…in July!

"Officers from the Safe Transport Team were on mobile patrol today (Thursday) along the A8 dual carriageway toward Ballynure when they spotted this vehicle that had just come off the road with the driver still inside.

"Thankfully the driver was uninjured and was able to walk away without a bump or bruise.

"This incident was caused by aquaplaning that had occurred after a spontaneous downpour of rain on the carriageway resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle and consequently going off road before crashing into a fence.

"This is a timely reminder for all of us to bear in mind sudden changes in weather conditions when driving and how this may affect your ability to drive. Please be mindful of your speed, always wear a seatbelt and remember that speed limits are limits and not targets."

