PSNI launch investigation after dozens of firefighters battle a blaze at a derelict house in Portadown
The Clonavon Avenue area of the town remains closed to the blaze this afternoon.
A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call about a fire at a house in Clonavon Avenue, Portadown at 12.24pm today.
2 Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station, 1 Appliance from Portadown Fire Station, 1 Appliance from Armagh Fire Station, 1 Appliance from Lisburn Fire Station and 1 Aerial Appliance from Knock Fire Station attended the incident.
She said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a derelict terraced house on Clonavon Avenue, Portadown. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 4 hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the scene was handed over to the PSNI. The incident was dealt with by 3.40pm.”
Earlier a PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised Clonavon Avenue in Portadown is currently closed due a fire at a building in the area. Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”
