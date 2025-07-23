PSNI launch investigation after dozens of firefighters battle a blaze at a derelict house in Portadown

By Carmel Robinson
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 17:13 BST
The PSNI is investigating after dozens of firefighters from across NI battled a fire at a derelict house in Portadown this afternoon.

The Clonavon Avenue area of the town remains closed to the blaze this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call about a fire at a house in Clonavon Avenue, Portadown at 12.24pm today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2 Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station, 1 Appliance from Portadown Fire Station, 1 Appliance from Armagh Fire Station, 1 Appliance from Lisburn Fire Station and 1 Aerial Appliance from Knock Fire Station attended the incident.

Fireplaceholder image
Fire

She said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a derelict terraced house on Clonavon Avenue, Portadown. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 4 hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the scene was handed over to the PSNI. The incident was dealt with by 3.40pm.”

Earlier a PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised Clonavon Avenue in Portadown is currently closed due a fire at a building in the area. Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”

Related topics:PortadownPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice