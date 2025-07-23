The PSNI is investigating after dozens of firefighters from across NI battled a fire at a derelict house in Portadown this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clonavon Avenue area of the town remains closed to the blaze this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call about a fire at a house in Clonavon Avenue, Portadown at 12.24pm today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station, 1 Appliance from Portadown Fire Station, 1 Appliance from Armagh Fire Station, 1 Appliance from Lisburn Fire Station and 1 Aerial Appliance from Knock Fire Station attended the incident.

Fire

She said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a derelict terraced house on Clonavon Avenue, Portadown. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 4 hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the scene was handed over to the PSNI. The incident was dealt with by 3.40pm.”

Earlier a PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised Clonavon Avenue in Portadown is currently closed due a fire at a building in the area. Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”