A manslaughter investigation has been launched as the PSNI confirms a 51-year-old man has died following injuries he sustained during an altercation in Lurgan.

The man has been named by police as Robert Paczkowski. He died in hospital following the incident outside a bar in the Co Armagh town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood Mr Paczkowski had been trying to get back into a bar but had been ‘pushed back’ by door staff and had fallen ‘striking his head on the pavement’.

Police said a manslaughter investigation and ‘a file of evidence will be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service’.

A PSNI spokesperson said this afternoon: “Police can confirm that a 51 year old man, named as Robert Paczkowski, has died in hospital from injuries understood to have been sustained in a fall during an altercation in Lurgan at the weekend.

"Police were called to the William Street area shortly before 1am on Sunday 19 October following reports a man who had had been attempting to re-enter a bar had been pushed back by door staff and had subsequently fallen, striking his head on the pavement.

"The man received treatment from both staff and paramedics at the scene and was taken to hospital where sadly he passed away this afternoon, Wednesday 22 October.

"Two men have been interviewed by police as part of what is now a manslaughter investigation and a file of evidence will be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service in due course.”