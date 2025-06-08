PSNI make four arrests after disorder at protest over ‘Great March for Gaza’ as thousands walk from Lurgan to Omeath

Police say they conducted an “appropriate and proportionate policing operation” in relation to the ‘Great March for Gaza’ which took place between Lurgan and Omeath on Saturday.

The event, which began with a rally in Lurgan town centre, attracted thousands of participants, setting off on foot for Newry at around 8.30am.

Their aim was to walk the 25 miles, the length of the Gaza Strip, to protest and raise funds for Palestinian aid.

An online fundraising campaign has currently reached more than £7,000 of its £10,000 target in aid of Palestine Aid Ireland and Children Not Numbers.

Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign - Lurgan Branch, commented afterwards: “What a day! Our ‘Great March for Gaza’ is one that was truly special on so many levels - it had to be felt and experienced, the atmosphere was one of a kind. Our work does not stop here. Onwards we go til the genocide ends and Palestine is free.”

A senior PSNI officer confirmed that police were in attendance at the event.

Superintendent Norman Haslett, who was responsible for the policing operation said: “We were also present at a number of protests that were held in connection with this event.

"Three males were cautioned in relation to public order offences at the towpath between Portadown and Newry and four males were arrested following minor disorder associated with a protest held at the Main Street in Scarva.

"These protests had not been notified to the Parades Commission as required by law and officers issued warnings to this effect. An evidence-gathering operation was in place and we will now review the footage gathered and consider any potential offences.

"In Newry, a flag believed to be associated with a proscribed terrorist organisation was removed from a parade participant by police and this is subject to an ongoing police investigation.

"This was an appropriate and proportionate policing operation to ensure that the safety of everyone involved was maintained and that the law was upheld.”

Prior to Saturday, Upper Bann TUV called for the parade to be banned, saying it was “not welcome” on the roads through the “peaceful rural community”.