PSNI renew appeal for missing person Dean Patton

Dean was last reported as being seen on the evening of Wednesday 25 July, 2012, close to the Eglinton Hotel in Portrush. He was 24-years-old when he went missing.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “It has now been a decade since Dean went missing. This period has been understandably tough for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them.

“Dean is described as being around 6ft tall with dark hair and a tanned complexion.”

Police in Coleraine investigating missing person Dean Patton are renewing their appeal for information on the tenth anniversary of his disappearance

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone who believes they may have information about Dean, his disappearance or his whereabouts to come forward.