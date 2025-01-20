Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A protest is to be held this weekend outside a hostel in Portadown, Co Armagh – organised by the vigilante group ‘Warriors of Children’.

The group claims to expose alleged paedophiles and sexual abusers as well as domestic abusers and murderers.

PSNI aware of plans to protest outside Edward Street Hostel in Portadown, Co Armagh

The PSNI said it is aware of the protest and will have ‘appropriate and proportionate’ policing response in place outside the Simon Community Hostel in Edward Street.

On social media the group said: “We are organising a peaceful gathering outside the Edward Street Hostel on Saturday 25 January between 2pm and 4pm.

"Let’s show all the communities that we want to keep our children safe,” it stated.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of a protest planned for Portadown on Saturday 25th January and will have an appropriate and proportionate policing response in place.”

The Simon Community, which runs the hostel in Edward Street, Portadown, has been contacted for a response.