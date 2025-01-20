PSNI responds to plans by a vigilante group to host protest outside a Co Armagh hostel
The group claims to expose alleged paedophiles and sexual abusers as well as domestic abusers and murderers.
-
-
The PSNI said it is aware of the protest and will have ‘appropriate and proportionate’ policing response in place outside the Simon Community Hostel in Edward Street.
On social media the group said: “We are organising a peaceful gathering outside the Edward Street Hostel on Saturday 25 January between 2pm and 4pm.
"Let’s show all the communities that we want to keep our children safe,” it stated.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware of a protest planned for Portadown on Saturday 25th January and will have an appropriate and proportionate policing response in place.”
The Simon Community, which runs the hostel in Edward Street, Portadown, has been contacted for a response.