The PSNI says it will ‘not tolerate a repeat of the scenes we saw last night in Ballymena and other parts of NI’ ahead of a planned protest in Portadown this evening.

It follows the widespread sharing on social media of a flyer asking people to join a rally in protest against ‘illegal migrants’ in Jervis Street Portadown this evening following days of protests, violence and destruction in Ballymena and Larne.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th June 2025 11th June 2025 PSNI and Fire band Rescue pictured at Larne leisure centre after it was set on fire after a peaceful demonstration Photo courtesy of Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart called for those involved to ‘remain calm and respectful’. "We must also remember that many people from different cultures have been part of our community in Portadown and surrounding areas for years. They are working in our hospitals, schools, and businesses contributing positively to society.”

Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd urged ‘political leadership’ and called for a ‘boycott of a racist protest’.

The flyer urges people to ‘take a stand and stop welcoming these illegal migrant gangs flocking into our town’.

It suggests protesters walk from Jervis Street to the town centre before going to Thomas Street and Edward Street and mentions HMOs (Houses of Multiple Occupancy) and a hostel.

In a letter to tenants Arbour Housing advised that the protest ‘could lead to an unsafe situation and we would recommend that you stay with family or friends during the protest’.

"Recent protests in other areas has led to a disruption in traffic and damage to property and we would recommend that measures are taken to secure your property and belongings.”

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “We are aware of social media posts calling for protests across Northern Ireland this evening and in the week ahead.

“We urge anyone who plans to attend these protests to engage with us as we will be doing our part to ensure the safety of participants and to facilitate the lawful exercise of freedom of expression.

“Police will not tolerate a repeat of the scenes we saw last night in Ballymena and other parts of Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to diligently monitor the situation to ensure an appropriate and proportionate policing response and we will be engaging with groups likely to be affected by any protest activity.”

Further advice and information can be found here - https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/processions-and-protests.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart MP said she was aware of the proposed protest adding: “Let me be clear: there is a legitimate concern across our society about illegal immigration and the need for firm policies. Those concerns should be heard. But they must be expressed within the boundaries of the law.

"Protests that are conducted within the law are a legitimate form of democratic expression, allowing individuals and groups to voice their opinions, advocate for change, and hold those in power accountable while respecting the rights of others and maintaining public order.

"I will be meeting with the police today along with DUP colleagues to discuss their approach and the wider context, including recent events such as the Gaza parade and the community concerns that continue to surface surrounding the permission given for this parade.

"I urge all involved to remain calm and respectful. Lawful protest is a right in any free society, but it must not tip into confrontation or chaos. We have already seen in Ballymena how genuine grievances can be hijacked by a minority and spiral into violence. That is neither wanted nor welcome.

"We must also remember that many people from different cultures have been part of our community in Portadown and surrounding areas for years. They are working in our hospitals, schools, and businesses contributing positively to society.

"I strongly encourage everyone to remain calm and to never cross the line into criminal behaviour. The consequences of that can last a lifetime.

"Let’s ensure that whatever message is being sent is done so clearly, peacefully, and responsibly. I am here to support, challenge and ensure that the law is upheld.”

Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd said: “I have urged all political representatives to show leadership and call for a boycott of a racist protest reportedly planned for Thursday evening in Portadown.

"There are reports of a demonstration being organised, with one flyer circulated suggesting the protest will target several homes and a hostel in the area.

"Reports of a racist protest being organised in Portadown by faceless elements are deeply disturbing and disgraceful,” said the Upper Bann MLA.

"I am calling on all politicians, particularly those with influence in the greater Portadown area, to distance themselves from this protest and to publicly encourage a boycott.

"Anything less would be a total abdication of leadership at a time when it is needed most.

"We have already seen the misery that racist thugs have inflicted on the people of Ballymena and elsewhere — those scenes must not be repeated in Portadown.”