The removal of flags is not the responsibility of police says a top PSNI officer after both Sinn Féin and the Alliance Party condemned the erection of paramilitary flags in the Upper Bann area.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Keith Haughian said he had received complaints from residents about ‘intimidation through the display of illegal paramilitary flags in Lurgan’.

-

Paramilitary flags are being used to intimidate and mark out territory in Lurgan, Co Armagh says Sinn Fein Cllr Keith Haughian who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

-

Cllr Haughian said: “In recent weeks, a young Catholic mother was intimidated out of her home in the Avenue Road area of Lurgan, now illegal paramilitary flags have been erected in the same area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Residential areas of the Avenue Road, Flush Place and Banbridge Road in Lurgan have all been targeted with these sinister illegal flags, bearing the name of the loyalist death squad, the Protestant Action Force.

“I have contacted the PSNI and called for those responsible to be investigated. These flags should be removed. Everyone should be able to live free from harassment and intimidation and I am calling on political leaders in the town to speak with one voice against this display of hatred.”

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson also condemned the illegal erection of paramilitary flags in areas across Upper Bann including in Banbridge, Lurgan and Portadown. He said

paramilitary flags appeared in areas including Flush Place, Banbridge Road and Avenue Road in Lurgan, the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge, and the Birches roundabout outside Portadown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Every year we see a proliferation of paramilitary flags and emblems across our towns and villages. These are erected by a small minority within our community who seek to mark out territory and intimidate people. It is completely unacceptable and must be robustly challenged.

“I have reported these flags to both the Department for Infrastructure and the PSNI, and would call on colleagues from across the political spectrum to join me in condemning these displays. Police should use all powers at their disposal to remove paramilitary flags, emblems and all other insignia. That includes the full force of the Terrorism Act.

“Alliance has been consistent in calling for legislation to better regulate the flying of flags and emblems from street furniture, ensuring flags and other celebratory material can only be displayed on lampposts in a regulated, time-bound manner by application, and following appropriate consultation; and that enforcement action can take place where necessary.

“The failure of the DUP and Sinn Féin to take forward recommendations from the Commission for Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition was a complete abdication of responsibility in the previous Executive. Alliance is committed to securing progress in this regard and is willing to take forward Private Members Legislation in this area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Inspector Brendan Green said: “Within the current statutory framework, the removal of flags is not the responsibility of the Police Service nor do we have a specific power to do so and we will only act to remove flags where there are assessed risks to public safety owing to their erection.

“We are aware that this is a sensitive issue for the whole community. There is no easy solution. There is no community or political consensus on the flags issue and ultimately this requires a political, not a policing resolution.

“Our experience shows the most effective solution to this issue is negotiation, mediation and engagement between local communities working with agencies including local police.