PSNI seek witnesses to collision on M2 near Sandyknowes roundabout

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Mar 2025, 09:10 BST

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the M2 motorway on Saturday.

The incident happened on March 8 at approximately 2.30pm on the northbound carriageway near Sandyknowes roundabout.

"If you were in the area and witnessed the collision and have any information or dashcam that might help with the investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 908 of the 08/03/25," a police spokesperson said.

