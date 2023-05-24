PSNI warn of drone ban over Hazelbank Park and Hillsborough
The PSNI has warned that temporary airspace restrictions are in effect at Hazelbank Park, Newtownabbey and Royal Hillsborough on Wednesday (May 24) and tomorrow.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th May 2023, 11:44 BST
This means it will be an offence to fly a drone within the vicinity of Hazelbank Park until 6pm on Wednesday. The restriction came into effect at 8am.
The restrictions will also be in effect at Royal Hillsborough from 12pm on Wednesday until 12pm on Thursday.
These are in line with temporary airspace restrictions issued by the Civil Aviation Authority.