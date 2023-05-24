Register
PSNI warn of drone ban over Hazelbank Park and Hillsborough

The PSNI has warned that temporary airspace restrictions are in effect at Hazelbank Park, Newtownabbey and Royal Hillsborough on Wednesday (May 24) and tomorrow.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th May 2023, 11:44 BST

This means it will be an offence to fly a drone within the vicinity of Hazelbank Park until 6pm on Wednesday. The restriction came into effect at 8am.

The restrictions will also be in effect at Royal Hillsborough from 12pm on Wednesday until 12pm on Thursday.

These are in line with temporary airspace restrictions issued by the Civil Aviation Authority.

A new garden has been designed at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey by Diarmuid Gavin to commemorate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
A new garden has been designed at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey by Diarmuid Gavin to commemorate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
