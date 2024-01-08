Register
BREAKING

Public appeal as Emergency Departments at Craigavon Hospital and Daisy Hill in Newry are under 'extreme pressure' says Southern Health Trust

Both Emergency Departments at Craigavon Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital area under ‘severe pressure’ today, say the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 8th Jan 2024, 14:19 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 14:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Our Emergency Departments are under severe pressure. Please Phone First 0300 123 3111 (up to 9pm) before coming to ED.

-

Read More
Man (22) accused of being a 'cowardly, bullying' boyfriend appears at Craigavon ...
The Emergency Departments at Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, are under 'severe pressure' says the Southern Health Trust.The Emergency Departments at Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, are under 'severe pressure' says the Southern Health Trust.
The Emergency Departments at Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, are under 'severe pressure' says the Southern Health Trust.
Most Popular

-

"If you have a loved one in hospital who has been assessed as medically fit for discharge, please work with our staff to ensure a timely turnaround. Our staff are working hard in difficult conditions and we thank you for your patience.”

It follows a message this morning that the community teams are facing challenges reaching service users due to the icy conditions, particularly in the south Armagh area.

"We thank staff for going above and beyond to continue to provide care to members of our community in all weather conditions. Please be patient as we get to those most vulnerable first.

"If you require urgent assistance, please contact the number for your domiciliary care provider in your care plan folder.”

Related topics:Emergency DepartmentsDaisy HillNewryArmagh