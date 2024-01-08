Public appeal as Emergency Departments at Craigavon Hospital and Daisy Hill in Newry are under 'extreme pressure' says Southern Health Trust
A spokesperson for the Trust said: “Our Emergency Departments are under severe pressure. Please Phone First 0300 123 3111 (up to 9pm) before coming to ED.
"If you have a loved one in hospital who has been assessed as medically fit for discharge, please work with our staff to ensure a timely turnaround. Our staff are working hard in difficult conditions and we thank you for your patience.”
It follows a message this morning that the community teams are facing challenges reaching service users due to the icy conditions, particularly in the south Armagh area.
"We thank staff for going above and beyond to continue to provide care to members of our community in all weather conditions. Please be patient as we get to those most vulnerable first.