Residents from Antrim and Newtownabbey are being urged to attend public engagement events across the borough as their views are being sought on peacebuilding initiatives relating to the PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council is set to receive in the region of £4.3m to deliver the co-designed effort.

A council spokesperson said: “This highly anticipated programme will fund peacebuilding initiatives and projects which will develop not only the strength, skill and resilience of local communities, but also the infrastructure within them.

“The programme will include a range of projects under the investment areas of Local Community Regeneration and Transformation, Thriving and Peaceful Communities and Celebrating Cultures and Diversity.

A public engagement event is due to be held at Mossley Mill on March 8.

“The views of residents and stakeholders will be crucial in developing a co-designed programme which will be reflective of the needs and views of the community, and which will aim to leave a lasting and tangible legacy to peacebuilding within Antrim and Newtownabbey.

"The PEACEPLUS Partnership is asking anyone with an interest in peacebuilding or actively working within communities, to engage with this consultation process, and ensure your views are heard.”

Public engagement events are set to be staged across Newtownabbey (Ballyclare Town Hall 8 February 8, Lilian Bland Pavilion, Glengormley February 23, Valley Leisure Centre March 1 and Mossley Mill March 8). They will be held at 2pm and 6pm.